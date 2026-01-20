A numberplate thief is doing the rounds locally as a blue Peugeot 106 was targeted in Brookwood last weekend.
The incident took place on Bagshot Road between 4pm last Saturday (January 18) and 11am the following morning with 45260006519 being the crime reference number.
The crime is one of three highlighted by Woking police in a weekly report with another being the theft of a moped from a driveway on Oakfield in Goldsworth Park shortly after midnight last Friday, January 16 (45260005935).
Tools were also stolen from a building site on Oyster Lane in Byfleet sometime over the second weekend of January (45260004025).
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact 101 quoting the respective crime reference number.
