Excitement is rising like dough in Woking town centre as an entrepreneur has opened a showstopper of a bakery.
A long-held dream was realised this morning (Saturday, January 17) when Erin Cullen officially opened Humphreys Bears Bakery on Commercial Way.
The idea had been brewing for some time as she had ambitious to start a business long before her previous job at Costa in Sainsbury’s Brookwood.
“Ever since I was young I wanted to have my own place but the opportunity came up and I decided to go for it,” said a beaming Erin.
“I was looking into it and saw this place and thought it would be perfect because it’s in a great location right in the heart of things.
“But I also think Woking town centre needs some more independent shops as there’s a lot of chains. You go into villages and there’s so many cute coffee shops and independent places so I wanted to bring all that back.”
Shoppers in knead of food and drink will find plenty to enjoy with Humphreys offering focaccia sandwiches, pastries and lots of coffee options.
Everything on sale is homemade daily while the pastries are “exquisite” as they’re made by a former hotel pastry chef with some impressive credentials.
The coffee is also locally sourced with the beans coming from Cannon Roastery in nearby Jacob Wells while the fruit and vegetables naturally comes from Boz’s.
There was a soft launch last week with the doors being officially opened on Saturday morning, with the bakery-cafe taking the place of Seymours Estate Agents.
“We had a soft launch to test everything out but now we’re 100 per cent open and we’ve been really busy,” said Erin, who has named the bakery after her dog.
