Boundaries have been respected at a nature reserve south of Woking as a group has laid down the groundwork for a thriving habitat between two of Surrey’s biggest towns.
A new boundary hedge has been laid at the 14-acre Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area on the boundary of Worplesdon, Pirbright and Brookwood.
The impressive addition was laid by experienced members of the Surrey Hedgelaying Group within a couple of hours.
The “Traditional Surrey Style” hedge was made using traditional methods and consists of native species like Hazel, Hawthorn, Blackthorn and similar varieties.
“Traditional hedge laying involves using the existing stems of trees, and partially cutting through the stems,” said a spokesperson for The Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area Association (FCCWAA) which leases the site from Guildford Borough Council.
“The stems are bent down horizontally near ground level, in a practice called pleaching, which encourages new growth from the base and creates a living fence.
“Wooden stakes are inserted into the middle of the hedge to offer support before willow or hazel binders are woven in and out of the stakes to secure everything in place.
“This beautiful laid hedge will develop over the next year or so as new growth forms, and will provide a haven for wildlife and birds.”
The project was funded by a pledge from Affinity Water and donations from a local resident and the Surrey County Council Community Fund.
The wildlife area is open to everyone and include streams, a pond, wetlands, woodlands and meadows.
The local nature reserve provides a diverse environment for many different species of animals, reptiles, flora and fauna. It is also home to a variety of native trees, hedgerows, flowers, birds, insects and mammals with the new hedge expected to further enhance the natural habitat of the site.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.