There are major queues in the Guildford and Woking area this morning as a section of the northbound A3 between Ripley and M25 has been closed following a lorry crash.
The road was closed around 2am this morning after the lorry came into collision with loose horses on the carriageway. A separate incident involving a car and horse took place around the same time, with all three animals sadly dying at the scene.
The section between the A247 Burntcommon and B2039 Ockham junctions has been closed with diversions being put in place. The section is expected to reopen at 9.30am with debris currently being cleared from the carriageway.
Delays of around one hour have been reported with motorists being urged to avoid the area if possible.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.