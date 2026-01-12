The Lighthouse was honoured to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Woking to learn about the charity’s exciting relocation and strategic development plans for the new year.
The visit provided an opportunity for Her Royal Highness, patron of The Lighthouse charity, to hear first-hand about the collaboration between The Lighthouse and JRL Group, the development company delivering the current fit-out works of the charity’s soon-to-open temporary home, and leading the wider regeneration of High Street Woking, within which The Lighthouse will be an integral part.
During the visit, The Duchess was shown the interim space The Lighthouse will occupy in Albion House - on Church Path, opposite the railway station - for the next few years while the permanent home is built as part of the redevelopment.
Her Royal Highness took the opportunity to thank volunteers assisting with packing and moving from the current location to Albion House, which plans to open this month.
The Duchess spoke with representatives from The Lighthouse and JRL Group who described progress to date, as well as their shared vision for the future.
The conversation explored how the redevelopment will strengthen The Lighthouse’s ability to support vulnerable people in the community, while embedding social value at the heart of Woking’s town centre regeneration.
A spokesperson for The Lighthouse said: “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to visit us as we venture into a new year and share the progress being made in partnership with JRL Group.
“This collaboration represents a significant step forward for The Lighthouse and the people we support, ensuring our services can continue and grow as part of Woking’s redevelopment.”
The Lighthouse has been supporting people facing hardship, poverty, and social isolation in Woking for over 15 years.
Its inclusion within the High Street redevelopment reflects a shared commitment to community, compassion and long-term positive impact.
