Things are going in the right direction at a business centre in Woking as a pioneering gym has officially opened.
A long weight ended last Thursday for Phil Hall and Pete Evans as Go! Health Woking held a launch event.
Around 30 people attended with special guests including suppliers, key figures in the health and fitness industry, and the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote.
The latter even signed up after being wowed by the welcome and facilities on offer at the wellness and fitness club at Links Business Centre.
The club – which offers a combination of smart fitness and real support – is the brainchild of Messrs Hall and Evans, lifelong entrepreneurs with a mission to bring back the original spirit of health clubs.
The pair have bought into the Dutch Go! Health franchise, blending their “boutique” fitness and physiotherapy club concept with impressive facilities like an infra-red sauna, cryotherapy and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.
If all that sounds too fancy, then there’s plenty for traditionalists to work on with every fitness journey starting with an onboard fitness check.
Members are given a wristband with data from the initial exercises leading to tailor-made routines. Every piece of Egym equipment is automatically adjusted to the user in a comfortable and hassle-free setting.
Mr Hall said: “The great thing is that members know what they’re doing – everything here is set up for you.
“Everyone gets a wristband and that’s used to access all the equipment, but we also use the data to show people they’re making progress.
“One of the big issues that stops people from going to a gym is that they don’t see physical progress. It’s mental, as well as physical.
“So while sometimes you can’t see it, when you look at the data it will show you the progress you’ve made.”
Members will find traditional equipment like treadmills and rowing machines along with a small space for yoga, pilates and back health classes.
But there’s impressive pieces of kit like power plates and the Speedflex Blade body workout machine, billed by representative Sophie Murdoch as “the most inclusive piece of kit on the gym floor”.
“People should come to facilities like this because if they want to live better inside rather than looking better for a holiday in six weeks,” said Tanya Hall of Egym, with Steve Barton of the same firm hailing the gym’s “nice set-up”.
And it certainly impressed Govert Janssen and his Go! Health colleagues from Rotterdam with the trio making a special journey to Woking for the launch.
He said: “We met Phil and Pete about two and a half years ago and they loved the idea of a concession.
“We are experienced entrepreneurs in fitness and we showed them what we do, and the elements have come together really well.”
“I warmed to it immediately,” said the club’s newest member, Cllr Boote, in a congratulatory speech.
“I didn’t know anything about it before I walked in but I’ve been completely blown away by what I’ve seen here.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.