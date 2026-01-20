Woking charity LinkAble has received a £50,000 funding boost which will open up vital services for more than 300 families in Surrey.
LinkAble Woking, which supports children and adults with a learning disability or autism, received funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
The charity, described by families as a “lifeline”, helps people with additional needs live happier, more independent and more connected lives.
It provides skills-based and social activities at its fully accessible centre, led by specially trained staff, alongside regular day trips that help members stay active and connected within their community.
Sue Stockman, CEO of LinkAble, said the impact of the grant would be felt far beyond the charity’s walls.
“This generous funding means more than 300 local families can continue to access LinkAble’s support,” she said.
“It allows us to provide safe, inclusive and engaging activities for people with additional needs, while also offering a much-needed break for parents and carers.”
Suraiya, whose son is supported by the charity, said LinkAble plays a vital role for families like hers. “LinkAble is a lifeline to so many families,” she said.
The charity received the funding as part of Postcode Lottery’s Millionaire Street, which landed in GU23 7AZ on Saturday, 10 January.
The £1 million prize was shared between five neighbours in Send. Each ticket was worth £166,666, with one winner doubling their prize to £333,332 after playing with two tickets.
LinkAble was among several local charities to benefit from the win.
Others to receive funding include Surrey Community Action (£50,000), which has been supporting communities across the county for 75 years; Woking-based Peer Productions (£40,000), dedicated to transforming lives through the power of theatre; and Ripley charity Kicks Count (£15,000), which is working to reduce the UK's high rates of stillbirth and neonatal death by raising awareness of baby movements.
