The Maybury Centre has reopened to visitors and hirers after a closure of more than five months.
Woking Borough Council suspended use of the centre following serious electrical safety concerns last year.
On 24 July, the energy provider for the Maybury Centre Trust - at the time responsible for managing the day-to-day operation of the building under a hire agreement with the council - terminated the building’s electricity supply.
As a result of the disconnection, the centre was without power, meaning essential safety systems, such as a working fire alarm, were not operational.
In the interests of public safety, the centre remained closed while the situation was resolved. Investigations revealed that the gas meter had also been removed.
Woking council has since assumed operational management of the Maybury Centre and the trust will no longer be involved in the management of the site.
The centre had initially been scheduled to reopen last October.
Its reopening will be welcomed as it offers accessible rooms and facilities for community activities, meetings and workshops.
Ahead of reopening, the centre underwent a deep clean and essential maintenance to ensure it was ready to welcome visitors.
Outside, the council’s environmental maintenance partner, Krinkels, supported by volunteers from LinkAble, worked hard to tidy and refresh the surrounding outdoor space.
Cllr Steve Greentree, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for community, said: “The Maybury Centre is an important community hub, and I am delighted to see its doors reopen.
“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and continued support during the closure. As a gesture of goodwill, booking fees for community groups will remain unchanged until April 2026.”
The council plans to include the Maybury Centre in its Community Asset Transfer process later in 2026, giving local organisations the opportunity to express an interest in managing and developing the centre.
