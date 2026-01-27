Woking Borough Council joined thousands across the nation in lighting a candle of remembrance to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Tuesday (27 January).
Holocaust Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered and the millions more killed under Nazi persecution and more recent genocides.
This year’s theme, Bridging Generations, reflects how remembrance is carried forward over time. It encourages us to stay connected to the past, to learn from it, and to ensure those lessons continue to guide us.
Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, said: “We’re proud to support this national day of remembrance to reflect on the past, acknowledge the countless lives tragically lost and pay tribute to the survivors whose strength and resilience continue to inspire.
“As we light a candle and remember, we stand together in solidarity, ensuring that the lessons of history are never lost.”
As part of the commemorations, Surrey History Centre has published “A Forgotten Scrapbook” online (https://www.exploringsurreyspast.org.uk/holocaust-memorial-day-2026-a-forgotten-scrapbook/) for residents to view and connect with as we look back and consider what life was like locally at this time.
Members of the public were also encouraged to take part in the Light the Darkness national moment by lighting a candle at 8pm and safely displaying it in a window, remembering those who lost their lives and standing against prejudice and hatred today.
By taking a photograph of the candle and sharing it online using the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay and #LightTheDarkness residents could show their support.
Holocaust Memorial Day is for everyone, and each year across the UK people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future.
Comments
