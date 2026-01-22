A 16-year-old Gazan who has found refuge in Woking has recalled the terror of life in his homeland on a moving afternoon in the town centre.
The Palestinian flag flew over Jubilee Square last Saturday as around 100 took part in a Vigil for Gaza.
The two-hour event organised the West Surrey Palestine Solidarity Campaign included speeches by Will Forster MP, WBC leader Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, poets, activists and people who have lost loved ones in the conflict.
Sheerwater teen Mohammed Alshurafa, who moved to the UK four months ago, told the crowd he would not wish his former life “on anyone” with little or no water, electricity, food, healthcare or communication.
He said: “We lived like that for four months until, without warning, we saw tanks only one kilometre away.
“In our fear and chaos we took whatever we could carry and went to Rafa, the final border between Gaza and Egypt. We stayed there for three months while the bombing continued intensely.”
On-lookers were told that “words matter” and were urged to ask local authorities where their money is going amid claims pension funds have been invested in Israeli firms.
“Our government has been complicit in what’s happened,” said key organiser, Ahmed Afana.
“We have a community in West Surrey that feels very strongly about what’s happening and it has nothing to do with religion. People have come here today from all walks.
“We have to do this because since the ceasefire started, nothing has changed. All that has changed is the major bombing has stopped.”
On-lookers were also reminded of the hunger strike being carried out by prisoners held on remand for the action at RAF Brize North and Elbit Systems.
“Although we have a ceasefire now, it is in name only – people are still being killed and they are starving,” said Mr Forster, who previously called for sanctions against the Israeli regime and protagonists to stand for war crimes.
People who attended the vigil allowed by Woking Borough Council also bowed their head for a minute in honour of war and genocide victims in Gaza.
