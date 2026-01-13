WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 12/1/26. More WBC notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0975: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for proposed dropped kerb. 2 Aragon Walk, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2026/0010: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and utility. Proposed side dormer window with associated roof alterations. Proposed part conversion of garage into habitable accommodation with first-floor extension over following removal of existing garage roof including raising of ridge height. Alterations to fenestration. Tallwood, 67 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2026/0009: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. 23 Lambourne Crescent, Sheerwater
2025/0945: Subdivision of plot and single-storey extensions to facilitate change of use from Class E(e) to 1 x 8-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis) and 2 x residential units (Class C3(a)), with associated landscaping. Woking Mental Health Resource, 2 Courtenay Road
Heathlands
2025/0917: Demolition of existing single-storey structure and erection of new two-storey hotel accommodation building (Use Class C1), with associated hard and soft landscaping. Gorse Hill , Hook Heath Road
Hoe Valley
2026/0004: Formation of new vehicular access. 219 High Street, Old Woking
2025/0914: Application for changes to granted planning application to redevelopment proposals PLAN/2023/0915 in March 2025 to change proposed commercial space to two additional flats and make internal layout changes and minor fenestration changes Westfield Social Club, 33 Westfield Road, Westfield
2025/0910: Removal of roof of existing bungalow and formation of additional storey to create accommodation at first-floor level, and formation of replacement roof, with further accommodation at second-floor level. Demolition of existing garage and replacement part-single storey front/side extension, and part two-storey side extension. Erection of part-single, part two-storey rear extension. Erection of partially open front porch, insertion of 3no ground floor side-facing windows to north-facing flank elevation. Rendering and replacement aluminium fenestration to all elevations. 46 Westfield Avenue, Westfield
Horsell
2025/0882: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for raised decking and steps to rear. 33 Meadway Drive
2026/0006: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing extensions. 8 Cheapside
2026/0016: Single-storey front extension. 1 Holyoake Crescent
2025/0967: Hip-to-gable roof extensions, formation of front and rear dormer windows, insertion of front rooflights and removal of chimney to provide additional living accommodation at first-floor level. Associated alterations to ground floor fenestration. 44 Common Close
Knaphill
2026/0019: Single-storey side extension. 1 Burnham Road
2026/0002: Proposed extension to existing first-floor flat above flat roof at rear. Insert new external door for flat and re-locate the fire exit security door on ground floor. 11 Anchor Crescent
Mount Hermon
2026/0013: Proposed conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and alterations to external materials and fenestration. 49 Mount Hermon Road
2026/0014: Application for Prior Approval under Part 18 (Class A) of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the provision of replacement accommodation building at Woking Maintenance Depot Unit (PWAY and S&T), York Road, Woking. Br Woking Down Yard, Guildford Road, Woking
2026/0003: Rear outbuilding. 18 Woodlands, Woking
2026/0012: Two-storey and part single-storey front extension. Proposed white render to front and side elevations and alterations to fenestration. 1 Greenways, Pembroke Road
Pyrford
2026/0005: Proposed single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory. 73 Lovelace Drive
2025/0957: Single-storey front, two-storey side and part two-storey rear extension. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. 95 Balmoral Drive, Maybury, Woking
2025/0981: Retrospective application for the retention and upgrading of single-storey rear extension including changes to external facing materials. 1A Frailey Hill, Woking
2026/0001: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Sorbie, Coldharbour Road, Woking
2025/0990: Single-storey side extension. 20 Crossacres, Pyrford
St John’s
TREE/2025/8357: T1 : Tulip Tree (Liriodendron Tulifera) - Fell to ground level due to over 50 per cent dieback within canopy. Close proximity to dwellings if branches/tree fails. T2 : Tulip Tree (Liriodendron Tulipifera) - Reduce lateral branches on west side of canopy tree by 2-2.5m back to suitable growth points to maintain overhang on to dwelling roof. (Works within the St. John’s Village Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 18 And 19, St John’s Mews, St John’s
