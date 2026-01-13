2025/0910: Removal of roof of existing bungalow and formation of additional storey to create accommodation at first-floor level, and formation of replacement roof, with further accommodation at second-floor level. Demolition of existing garage and replacement part-single storey front/side extension, and part two-storey side extension. Erection of part-single, part two-storey rear extension. Erection of partially open front porch, insertion of 3no ground floor side-facing windows to north-facing flank elevation. Rendering and replacement aluminium fenestration to all elevations. 46 Westfield Avenue, Westfield