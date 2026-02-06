WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 2 February. More WBC notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2026/0061: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding communication apparatus) comprising double sided internally illuminated LCD display screens with automatic change of static images at ten-second intervals. Land adjacent to,45 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet, Surrey
2026/0060: Installation of a freestanding communication apparatus with advert display on either side. Land adjacent to 45 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet, Surrey
Canalside
2026/0065: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension. 125 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
Heathlands
2026/0056: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development to establish whether the existing wooden outbuilding is immune from enforcement. Houseboat Morpheus, Hermitage Bridge, Hermitage Road, St John’s
TREE/2026/8015: Proposal: G1 - Conifer hedge: Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12" below ground level. Recently cut back to boundary as advised by Surrey Highways notification (Works subject to TPO 626/0217/1976). 1 Clover Court, Woking
2026/0078: Proposed front infill extension to existing garage and conversion into habitable accommodation. Tejeda, Wych Hill Way
Horsell
TREE/2026/8011: Proposal: T3 - Horse Chestnut: Reduce canopy to previous cut point by 1-1.5m of small branches this will reduce strain on trunk which has a significant included primary stem junction in the south-east corner of the property (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). 26 Fairlawn Park
2026/0070: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and changes to fenestration. 88 Arthurs Bridge Road, Woking
Mount Hermon
TREE/2026/8016: T1 - Sweet Gum: Reduce branches back by 4-5m (Works subject to TPO 626/067A/1965). 27 Fircroft Close, Woking
Pyrford
2026/0050: Part single, part two-storey front, side and rear extensions. Erection of porch canopy and part-conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. Alterations at roof level including formation of an additional storey of habitable accommodation, insertion of 12no rooflights across all the front side and rear (north, south, east and west) roof planes of the dwelling and removal of eastern side chimney stack. Alterations to fenestration openings and casements at ground and first-floor level. Removal of existing shed and erection of a single-storey rear partially-open rear outbuilding comprising cooking and dining area. Enlargement of existing hardstanding to frontage and enlargement of patio area to rear garden. Wren Cottage , 16 Hare Hill Close, Pyrford
2026/0068: Two-storey front and side extension following demolition of existing garage. Blackdown Lodge , 138 Old Woking Road, Woking
2026/0063: Two-storey front extension and replacement porch and single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extensions. Mere Cottage, Pyrford Woods
