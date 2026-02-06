2026/0050: Part single, part two-storey front, side and rear extensions. Erection of porch canopy and part-conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. Alterations at roof level including formation of an additional storey of habitable accommodation, insertion of 12no rooflights across all the front side and rear (north, south, east and west) roof planes of the dwelling and removal of eastern side chimney stack. Alterations to fenestration openings and casements at ground and first-floor level. Removal of existing shed and erection of a single-storey rear partially-open rear outbuilding comprising cooking and dining area. Enlargement of existing hardstanding to frontage and enlargement of patio area to rear garden. Wren Cottage , 16 Hare Hill Close, Pyrford