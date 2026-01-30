A new community transport initiative has been launched to help tackle isolation and improve access to activities for residents across the borough.
Through a collaboration between local voluntary groups, Woking Community Transport and Woking Healthy Communities Partnership Board (WHCPB), a community transport bus has been made available for use by voluntary sector organisations.
The bus will help groups transport clients to events, theatre visits, leisure centres, shopping trips, care homes and community activities, addressing one of the key barriers residents face when trying to stay socially connected.
The vehicle was donated by Woking Community Transport and the North West Surrey Alliance health partnership contributed £4,500 towards initial set up and operating costs.
Local charity Silver Friends will act as custodian of the bus, overseeing its upkeep and administering the booking system on behalf of the community. More information will soon be available on the Silver Friends website, silverfriends.org.uk
Founded in 2022, Silver Friends is dedicated to providing support and companionship to lonely and isolated elderly citizens.
The charity believes that no one should have to suffer through loneliness and isolation, especially in their later years and is committed to putting the needs of older people first, matching them with volunteers to create opportunities for them to connect socially again.
Julie Meme, chair of Woking Healthy Communities Partnership Board, said: “This is a fantastic example of organisations working together to deliver practical benefits for residents. Tackling isolation requires joined‑up thinking, and by pooling resources we can make a meaningful impact on people’s daily lives.
“I’d like to extend our gratitude to all organisations who have made this initiative possible and for their commitment and collaboration.”
Sandra Smook, founder of Silver Friends, said: “Reliable transport is often the missing link for many local charities, particularly for older residents who may struggle to get out and about.
“This bus will make a tremendous difference, enabling us to bring people to the social activities, events and care home partnerships that help reduce isolation and create meaningful connections. I’d like to thank Hamish Macdonald for driving this project forward.”
Guy Padfield-Wilkins, chief executive of Woking Community Transport, said: “We are delighted to support this initiative and continue to play our part in helping local charities reach residents who need extra assistance. We hope the donated bus will be used alongside our dial-a-ride service to support the community.
“By making one of our vehicles exclusively available for this initiative, we aim to provide a practical resource that strengthens local partnerships and improves access to vital social opportunities across the borough.”
The collaboration reflects the WHCPB’s mission to improve health and wellbeing by addressing wider determinants including loneliness, social isolation and access to services, through practical, community-led action.
Local businesses interested in supporting the initiative, as well as health partners and voluntary groups, are warmly invited to get in touch by emailing [email protected].
Led by Woking Borough Council, Woking Healthy Communities Partnership Board welcomes new partnerships that share its ambition to build a healthier, better‑connected Woking.
