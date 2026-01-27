WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 26 January. More WBC notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
TREE/2026/8012: T1 - Sweet Chestnut - Lift canopy by 5m clearance from ground level. Prune in lowest lateral limb, south facing towards the property by 2.5m back into the main canopy at a suitable new point of growth, as the limb is over-extended from the main canopy. T2 - Oak tree - Lift canopy by 5m clearance from ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0054/1962) Briar Corner, 94 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet
2026/0051: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 7 Redwing Gardens, West Byfleet
2026/0041: Proposed roof alterations to single-storey rear extension. Insertion of 1No side window and alterations to fenestration. 11C Camphill Road, West Byfleet
2026/0039: Erection of two-storey side extension following removal of existing single-storey side extension and garage. Fairways , 92 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2026/0059: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 125 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking
2025/0937: Installation of new shop front and external alterations. Unit 1, Midas House, 58 - 60 Goldsworth Road, Woking
HABREG/2025/0004: Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 (as amended) for application ref: PLAN/2025/0769 (Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide x16 dwellings/apartments). Barclays, Town Gate House, Church Street East, Woking
2026/0037: Formation of new vehicular access and associated change of use of amenity land. 118 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking
Heathlands
2025/0949: Certificate of Existing Lawful Use to establish whether the annexe to the property has been in independent occupation for more than ten years. Paramount House, Bagshot Road, Woking
2026/0040: Erection of single-storey rear extension and enlargement of existing first-floor side dormer following demolition of existing ground floor pitched roof. Grasmere, 40 Prey Heath Close, Mayford, Woking
2026/0053: Erection of detached garage. Cumballa , Holly Bank Road, Woking
2025/0983: Erection of single-storey horticultural building. The Old Gardens, Blackhorse Road, Brookwood, Woking
2026/0046: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for a two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension, which differs from approved permission PLAN/2012/0327. 34 Turnoak Avenue, Woking
Hoe Valley
2026/0044: Variation of Condition 1 of PLAN/2022/0906 (Proposed siting of an additional Portacabin within the staff car parking area directly outside the club building for use by Woking Gymnastics Club (Use Class E) to allow for an extension to the siting of the Portacabin within the staff car parking area directly outside the club building for use by Woking Gymnastics Club for a further three years. Woking Gymnastics Club, Kingfield Road, Kingfield, Woking
2026/0049: Erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing. 219 High Street, Old Woking, Woking
2025/0972: Retention of reduced size dormer extension and retained hipped roof profile to provide accommodation within roof. Flat 1B, Shackleford Road, Old Woking, Woking
Horsell
2026/0043: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension. Aston, Horsell Park, Horsell, Woking
2025/0965: Proposed demolition of the existing single-storey ancillary building and construction of a replacement two-storey building. Horsell Common Preservation Society, Heather Farm, Horsell Common, Horsell, Woking
Knaphill
2026/0062: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and alterations to side fenestration. 44 Victoria Road, Knaphill, Woking
Mount Hermon
TREE/2026/8009: T1 - Lime: Re-Pollard back to previous points, cut back to previous pruning points roughly 6m for routine maintenance. G1 - Leyland Cypress: Fell to ground level and grind out stump 12" below ground level. T2 - Magnolia: Reduce crown height and spread by 2m, overextending, causing obstruction with patio. (Works subject to TPO 626/0075/1966). Whittlesey, Ashwood Road, Woking
2026/0045: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4.00m, maximum height of 3.35m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.00m. 10 Midhope Close, Woking
