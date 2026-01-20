A Surrey-based cat rescue charity has warned that rising veterinary costs and unaffordable pet insurance are forcing increasing numbers of cats to be surrendered across the county - not because they are unwanted, but because their owners can no longer afford their care.
Byfleet Cat Rescue, which supports cats across Surrey and surrounding areas, says it is seeing a growing number of heart-breaking relinquishments linked directly to financial hardship, with vet bills and insurance exclusions the most common reasons given.
“We are seeing loving, responsible owners being pushed into impossible decisions,” said Nicola Tait of Byfleet Cat Rescue. “These cats are deeply loved. People are coming to us in tears because a single unexpected vet bill has made it impossible for them to cope.”
The charity says the cost-of-living crisis, combined with rising veterinary fees and 20 per cent VAT on animal care, has created a perfect storm. Many insurance policies also exclude older cats or pre-existing conditions, leaving owners with no safety net.
Byfleet Cat Rescue, which has fosterers who take in cats around Byfleet and surrounding areas, does not have fixed premises in an attempt to keep costs down.
It is warning that rescues across Surrey are now stretched to capacity, with foster spaces full and medical costs escalating.
“Rescue charities are filling a gap that shouldn’t exist,” Nicola added. “We rely entirely on donations and volunteers, yet we are effectively acting as a last resort for families who simply need short-term help.
“We only launched in Oct 2024, but last year we took in more than 200 cats, 26 in the last two weeks of December alone.”
The charity stresses that preventative support would reduce pressure not only on rescues, but also on local councils and communities.
“It is far cheaper and far kinder to help an owner with vet costs than to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome a cat,” said Nicola. “Without action, Surrey risks seeing rescue services overwhelmed and animal welfare standards decline.”
Byfleet Cat Rescue is calling on the Government to introduce measures to make pet care more affordable, including: reducing or removing VAT on essential veterinary care; means-tested veterinary support for low-income households; core funding for rescue charities providing a public service; and expanded neutering programmes to reduce long-term intake.
The charity has launched a local campaign, Keep Cats in Homes, and is urging Surrey residents to contact their MPs to support urgent reform.
“Residents should first do research on the cost of cat ownership before taking on the commitment, and then also try to educate owners on neutering,” Nicola said.
“Animal welfare should not depend on income. With the right support, many of these cats would never need to enter rescue at all.”
“It would be wonderful if people are able to help,” Nicola added, “because boy are we going to need it.
“We are going into kitten season soon and every charity will be bursting again.”
