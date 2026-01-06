TREE/2025/8362: 2 x Oak over hanging from neighbouring property into gardens of number 27 and 28 Romans Way from Pine Ridge, Ridgway (T8) : Oak (number 27) - Reduce down back to sustainable growth points and shape into tops. Final height to remain the same. 2.5m reduction back from garden side gradually getting smaller into the remaining tops to allow for more light to lower windows, flower beds and grass. (T9) : Oak (number 28) - Remove 2 x lowest large limbs to balance the crown, eliminate any danger of future failure when in leaf from high winds/summer oak shed. There are signs of fibre bucking under the weight of the limbs as shown in photos. Final height to remain the same. This would allow a lot more light into both properties and balance the very one-sided tree to ensure good onward form. Remaining crown to be left intact. (Works subject to TPO 626/0011/1956). 27 And 28 Romans Way, Pyrford