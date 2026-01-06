Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 5 January 2026. More WBC public notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
TREE/2025/8358: T1: Oak Tree to reduce crown by approx 4m off top and 2-3m off sides to shape. Tree has become too large for space/gardens. (Works subject to TPO 626/0052/1962). 11 Weymede, Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0951: Erection of single-storey front extension. 51 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
2025/0946: Erection of detached garage. 40 The Grove, Horsell
2025/0869: Formation of new vehicular access, associated change of use of amenity land and creation of new hardstanding. 155 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
Heathlands
2025/0970: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. 68 Laburnum Road
Horsell
2025/0992: Erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory. 33 Brewery Road
TREE/2025/8361: T1 : Yew Tree - Reduce crown by up to 1.5m and shape. Remove all major deadwood. Lift paving slabs and root prune any surface roots necessary as have lifted patio slabs. (Works subject to TPO 626/0161/1972). Note : permission not required for deadwood. Redwoods, Ridgeway
Mount Hermon
2025/0991: Erection of part single-storey, part two-storey side and rear extension. Changes to fenestration. 10 Sandy Lane, Maybury
2025/0938: Proposed change of use of ground floor from professional services (Class E) to one residential unit (Class C3). Insertion of new doors and windows and construction of railings to front elevation. Unit 6, Centrium, Station Approach, Woking
TREE/2025/8351: G1 - Cut back trees from building by 2-3mtrs at rear and remove deadwood. (Works subject to TPO 626/0399/1992). Note : permission not required for deadwood. Woking Community Hospital , 5 Heathside Road
Pyrford
TREE/2025/8362: 2 x Oak over hanging from neighbouring property into gardens of number 27 and 28 Romans Way from Pine Ridge, Ridgway (T8) : Oak (number 27) - Reduce down back to sustainable growth points and shape into tops. Final height to remain the same. 2.5m reduction back from garden side gradually getting smaller into the remaining tops to allow for more light to lower windows, flower beds and grass. (T9) : Oak (number 28) - Remove 2 x lowest large limbs to balance the crown, eliminate any danger of future failure when in leaf from high winds/summer oak shed. There are signs of fibre bucking under the weight of the limbs as shown in photos. Final height to remain the same. This would allow a lot more light into both properties and balance the very one-sided tree to ensure good onward form. Remaining crown to be left intact. (Works subject to TPO 626/0011/1956). 27 And 28 Romans Way, Pyrford
TREE/2025/8359: T1: Oak Tree - Reduce crown roadside only by approx 2-3m max to re-address balance of crown shape. Remove all major deadwood, epicormic growth and crown lift to 5.5m from ground level. T2: Magnolia - Reduce hard by approx 4m as tree has become very leggy, with damage at approx 3m high from ground level on main stem. Also tree is very close to buildings. (Not sure if Magnolia is a protected tree.) (Works subject to TPO 626/0072/1966) Note : permission not required for deadwood. Hidden Corner , 1 Forest Close, Pyrford
2025/0974: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions including rear solar panels and external alterations and alterations to roof following demolition of existing extensions. 53 Hamilton Avenue, Pyrford
2025/0988: Part retrospective application for erection of single-storey rear extension and detached outbuilding (carer's accommodation) in rear garden. 87 Balmoral Drive, Maybury
DECISIONS MADE
Mount Hermon
2025/0853: Permitted: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 21 Martinsyde
Pyrford
2024/0743: Permitted: Erection of two-storey side extension, first-floor front extension, porch canopy and single-storey side and rear extensions. Conversion of existing double-garage to habitable accommodation, erection of rear dormers additions and insertion of three rooflights to the front and rear roof planes to facilitate the conversion of the loft to habitable accommodation. Addition of hardstanding to frontage to facilitate the enlargement of the existing driveway, addition of hardstanding to rear garden to form rear patio area. Alterations to elevations including addition of render, changes to fenestration openings to all elevations (Amended Description and Amended Plans). 21 Norfolk Farm Road, Pyrford
