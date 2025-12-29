Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 22/12/25. More WBC public notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0911: Construct new partial single, partial double-storey side and rear wrap around extension with integrated balcony to rear. Raise the roof ridge height by 0.8 metres. Insertion of two roof lights to front roof slope and two rooflights to rear roof slope. Removal of one chimney. Insertion of new side windows. New flat roof above the existing garage. Construction of front porch extension. 10 Hopfield Avenue, Byfleet
2025/0947: Proposed erection of single-storey side extension along with roof extension raising height of the building to 7.8 metres with the adoption of a mono-slope roof. Unit 5 , Abbot Close, Byfleet
TREE/2025/8356: 4 x Leyland Cypress mature, 1 x Monterey Cypress mature, fell to grind stumps to allow more light to the property Group of trees G1 (Works within Old Avenue West Byfleet - Conservation Areas). Fairbourne House, Old Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0939: Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, business and services (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to convert the first and second floors of the subject building to form six self-contained residential flats. Pearl Assurance House, 28 High Street, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2025/0960: Erection of single-storey side extension. 36 Fenwick Close, Woking
2025/0958: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 56 Hedgerley Court, Woking
Heathlands
2025/0941: Erection of a proposed two-storey front extension and single-storey side extension with additional room in the roof space incorporating front and rear dormer windows. Proposed infill pitched roof with front and rear dormer windows to create additional accommodation following demolition of existing rear conservatory. Fawdon, Cedar Road, Woking
2025/0955: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Clonwhelan, Egley Road, Woking
Horsell
2025/0971: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a detached rear garage with vehicular access via land rear of 26 Thornash Road. 26 Thornash Road, Horsell
2025/0926: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for external works including the insertion of a front rooflight, insertion of 3x sun tunnels, removal of chimney, alterations to roof, (new roof tiles to match existing), installation of replacement windows, alterations to external finishes and alterations to driveway and rear garden and drainage works. 3 Morton Close, Horsell
2025/0966: Certificate of Lawful Development for hip-to gable roof extension, side dormer and single-storey side extension. 10 Morton Close, Horsell
2025/0962: Erection of a rear infill extension. Changes to fenestration. Moorhatch, Church Hill, Horsell
Knaphill
2025/0901: Erection of a front porch, conversion of garage into habitable room and formation of new vehicular access. The Cedars, 24A Lower Guildford Road, Knaphill
2025/0959: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. 6 Chobham Road, Knaphill
TREE/2025/8343: T1 - Oak - NW portion of crown overhanging the boundary of #4; prune by up to 1.5m back to within the boundary of #3, to suitable lateral growth points outside previous pruning points. NE Portion of crown growing towards #3 house, prune by up to 2.5m to suitable lateral growth points. The proposed works are to prevent excessive encroachment over the gardens and to create clearance from the houses (Works subject to TPO 626/0581/2000). 3 The Withies, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2025/0961: Proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of the conservatory and two rear outbuildings, and the construction of one replacement outbuilding. 32 Oriental Road, Woking
Pyrford
2025/0963: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer, insertion of 3No front rooflights and alterations to fenestration. 11 Boltons Close, Pyrford, Woking
St John’s
HABREG/2025/0003: Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 (as amended) for application ref: PLAN/2024/0503 (Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide x7 dwellings/apartments). 10 - 12 St Johns Road, St John’s
