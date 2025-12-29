TREE/2025/8343: T1 - Oak - NW portion of crown overhanging the boundary of #4; prune by up to 1.5m back to within the boundary of #3, to suitable lateral growth points outside previous pruning points. NE Portion of crown growing towards #3 house, prune by up to 2.5m to suitable lateral growth points. The proposed works are to prevent excessive encroachment over the gardens and to create clearance from the houses (Works subject to TPO 626/0581/2000). 3 The Withies, Knaphill