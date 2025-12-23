Ann-Marie Barker has made the preparations for handing over “a fully functioning council” to the new West Surrey unitary in 2027 one of her priorities for the coming year.
As Woking Borough Council enters its final full year before Surrey councils are dissolved and merged as part of local government reorganisation, council leader Cllr Barker said: “Woking council’s final-year focus will be to complete the move from pseudo bank and property developer to a council that delivers for our area.
“I am determined to hand over a fully functioning council to the West Surrey unitary in April 2027.”
Woking will join Waverley, Guildford, Surrey Heath, Spelthorne and Runnymede in West Surrey. Residents of Epsom and Ewell, Elmbridge, Tandridge, Reigate and Banstead, and Mole Valley residents will come under East Surrey.
The larger West Surrey will have its share of financial challenges given the debt issues in Woking, Surrey Heath, and Spelthorne. In May, voters will elect new shadow councils that will run parallel before taking over in 2027.
“In 2026, Woking will continue a programme of asset disposal, selling commercial property and land acquired by the previous administration,” Cllr Barker continued.
“These sales will help to reduce, but never pay off, Woking’s £2.1billion debt burden.
“But, along with the £500million secured from government, they will reduce the borrowing. Once it is clear how much can be achieved from asset sales we expect further debt relief from government.
“Whilst selling commercial assets I am committed to protect our local community facilities.
“We have successfully transferred St Mary’s at Byfleet to Regenerate Rise and the Vyne in Knaphill to Dramatize. Both are running fantastic community facilities.
“Our remaining community centres are seeking similarly community-focused groups to run them in 2026.
“Homes for everyone is at the heart of what a council should be delivering.
“This year we have put millions of our council tenant’s money back into their housing account. We are investing in the maintenance of council properties.
“We secured money from the government to complete homes in the Sheerwater scheme and are selling the land we have been unable to develop to a housebuilder who will provide the intended mix of market price and affordable homes.
“Work will continue on the new local plan, defining what should be built, where and when and what needs to be protected. This goes on into the new unitary to define a planning strategy for Woking.
“As democracy moves further from local people, residents in Pyrford have supported setting up a parish council for their area.
“In 2026 I am looking to ask the rest of the borough if they would like to set up the same level of local representation.
“As we move to a new council, I will keep everyone locally informed on what is happening and how it will affect them whether they are a resident, business or have a role in the charity or voluntary sector.”
