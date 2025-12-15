Woking Borough Council leader Cllr Ann-Marie Barker has congratulated Lando Norris on his 2025 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship win.
Cllr Barker wrote to McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, to pass on her congratulations and offer the council's support with celebrating this historic achievement locally with the community.
She said: “On behalf of Woking Borough Council, I would like to offer our warmest congratulations to you and everyone at McLaren on a truly exceptional season.
“Lando Norris’s achievement in winning the 2025 FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Championship is a proud moment for the team and for our whole community. It reflects remarkable talent, resilience and teamwork across McLaren - on the track, on the pit wall and at the McLaren Technology Centre.
“I also wish to celebrate McLaren’s success in securing the 2025 World Constructors’ Championship. Delivering both titles in the same season is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to sustained excellence across the organisation.
“Beyond sporting success, McLaren continues to be an inspiring ambassador for Woking - supporting skilled jobs and innovation. The team’s success puts Woking on the international map for all the right reasons, and we are grateful for the positive impact this brings to our borough.
“Please pass on our congratulations to Lando, Oscar, Andrea and the entire McLaren team.
“I hope we can celebrate this historic achievement locally. February’s town-centre celebration of your 2024 Constructors’ Championship was a tremendous success, with activities fully booked and exceptional community engagement.
“We would be delighted to support your future plans so our community can once again share in the pride of your success.
“In the meantime, may the whole team enjoy a well‑earned break after such an extraordinary year.”
McDonald’s Woking paid its own tribute to Lando, temporarily transforming its drive-through into a pit stop and serving McNuggets in a bespoke box created just for the golden boy.
