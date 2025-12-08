In common with so many charities, Christmas will be a busy time for Woking Foodbank.
And for Alison Buckland, the project co-ordinator, December is also a time to take stock of the year and bring people up to date on how the charity has fared during 2025.
“As we approach the end of the year, it’s great to have the chance to provide an update on the work of the Foodbank,” said Alison.
“We have had a positive year with enough donations to keep our shelves topped up, plenty of dedicated helpers and visitor numbers about 10 per cent down on last year.
“Although visitor numbers are slightly down, I would say we have seen an increase in people reaching out to us for the first time.
“Our main focus for the year has been our continued work to signpost and direct our visitors to other charities and care professionals who can offer professional support and advice, ensuring local people do not need to continue to visit our Foodbank.
“On average people come to us three times and we want to ensure this number does not rise by continuing this vital work.
“Our charity is mostly volunteer led, with more than 85 volunteers ensuring our operation runs smoothly throughout the week. We do, however, employ a signposting and support worker and have a citizens advice advisor dedicated to looking after Foodbank visitors.
“Although our operational costs are kept to a minimum, collecting, storing, distributing supplies, overseeing referrals to the Foodbank and funding our support work does cost money, and is only made possible by financial donations to the Foodbank.
“If you would like to join with us in helping local people emerge from crisis and start rebuilding their lives, you can donate online at woking.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money
“To find out more about our work, or visit us to see the full extent of what we do, please get in touch, we enjoy having visitors.”
Woking Foodbank can be found at The Lighthouse, 8-10 High Street.
To illustrate the Foodbank’s work and its practical importance to those in need, Alison uses the story of William, who the Foodbank was able to help and support, and to show a way forward.
William was working as a lorry driver, but ill health led to a stay in hospital after which he was unable to work.
With no income he quickly used up his savings and his debt started mounting up. William was referred to the Foodbank by Woking Borough Council after visiting them to discuss his rent arrears.
William said: “I’ve never had help like this before, especially since becoming unwell and unable to work. Not only in the short term with food and fuel assistance but also in the longer term by helping me look at my income, debts, and disability benefits.
“The advisors’ support at the Foodbank has been life changing.”
