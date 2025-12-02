Residents who may otherwise spend Christmas Day alone are invited to Christmas Day lunch at Parkview Centre for the Community in Sheerwater.
Organised by local charity FoodWise, the lunch, from 11.45am to 3pm, will bring joy and companionship to anyone who might otherwise be spending Christmas alone.
Up to 80 guests can enjoy a traditional Christmas lunch and singalong carols, offering a warm and welcoming space for all to celebrate.
Martin Vodden, chair of trustees at Foodwise, said: “Christmas is about connection and kindness, and we want to invite local residents who would otherwise be alone on this special day to enjoy a meal with the community.
“As FoodWise marks its tenth anniversary, there is no better way to honour our mission of tackling food poverty and building stronger communities than by hosting an event that brings people together at this special time of year."
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, added: “I am delighted that the council is supporting this event, which will help some of our most isolated and vulnerable residents celebrate Christmas, and would like to extend a big thank you to FoodWise and partners for bringing the community together in such a meaningful way.”
While the meal is free, attendees are asked to join the Foodwise Christmas Club for a small annual membership fee of £3, which helps cover event costs.
The lunch is being delivered in partnership with Mascot, Woking Lions, St Michael’s Church and Bustler, who are generously providing transport for those who need assistance getting to the venue.
Transport availability is limited and must be booked in advance. Please specify any travel requirements when booking your meal.
Additional support has come from local businesses, including Mulalley & Co, who have donated a Bain Marie, and Apetito, who are providing vegetables free of charge.
Those unable to book online should contact Martin on 07768 005155.
