Christmas is the part season – but it’s also when Surrey’s roads are at their most dangerous, with drink and drug driving rising sharply. Surrey Police has launched its annual winter operation, Op Limit, to tackle impaired drivers throughout December. Officers from the Roads Policing Unit and local teams will increase patrols, carry out targeted stops, and conduct roadside checks across the county.
The campaign forms part of a nationwide effort led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), highlighting the serious dangers of driving under the influence. December typically sees a rise in collisions and arrests linked to impaired driving, particularly around weekends, Christmas parties, and the mornings after festive celebrations.
Chief Inspector Karen Coyne, Roads Policing Operational Command Lead, said: “The festive period should be about spending time with friends, families, and communities. Yet, we know some people make the ill-advised choice to drive under the influence of drink or drugs. These decisions can and do cost lives, but they are entirely avoidable. While we cannot stop everyone, we will be relentless in pursuing those who put themselves and others at risk.”
A single moment of bad judgment can have devastating consequences. Drink and drug driving remain among the leading causes of serious collisions in Surrey and across the UK. Last year, Surrey officers arrested 196 drivers, conducted 2,310 breath tests and 474 drug wipe tests, and completed 8,847 vehicle stops.
This year, officers will continue using breathalysers and roadside drug kits, taking immediate action where drivers are impaired. Penalties for drink or drug driving include a minimum 12-month ban, unlimited fines, possible prison sentences, criminal records, increased insurance costs, and travel restrictions.
If you know someone is driving under the influence, call 999. You can also report concerns anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments
