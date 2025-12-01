Persistent vandalism has led to the overnight closure of a car park in Woking Park.
A recent safety inspection confirmed significant damage to the electrical and lighting system, meaning the council has had no choice but to switch off all lighting until repairs can be completed.
The car park, located underneath the 3G sports pitches at the rear of Woking Leisure Centre, will close at 4.30pm daily. Daytime access remains unaffected.
Alternative arrangements have been offered to regular users, including access to the former coach car park for events and activities.
The main Woking Park car park remains fully open and can accommodate vehicles that would normally use the car park below the 3G sports pitches.
Cllr Dale Roberts, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for parking services and deputy leader, said: “It is extremely frustrating that persistent vandalism has, for the safety of users, forced us to close the car park overnight.
“The mindless actions of a few have had a real impact on the whole community, especially during the darker evening at this time of year.
“Repairing the damage is likely to take time and cost thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money that could have been better spent. Council officers are also exploring longer-term measures to minimise this happening again in the future.”
Restoring the lighting system will take time to complete due to the redesign, procurement and installation process. Works are scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026.
The council did, however, have more more positive news on significant progress being made on the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) programme for the borough’s pavilions, paving the way for local clubs to take on full management responsibilities from April 2026.
The programme is designed to strengthen community ownership and ensure the long-term sustainability of these much-valued facilities.
Most sites are moving towards lease agreements, with several clubs already signing Heads of Terms and others finalising negotiations or developing business cases.
As of 1 December 2025, pavilions with clubs participating in the CAT scheme will take on the day-to-day management and booking process for pavilion use and associated pitches whilst leases are being finalised to ensure continuity for users.
Leases are due to commence from 1 April 2026 when clubs will assume full responsibility for each pavilion, with the exception of those involved in the Football Foundation’s Home Advantage Programme, which will continue under hire agreements for the time being.
Waterers Park remains under review, with options being explored to secure its future use, including potential commercial sports opportunities alongside protected community access.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, the council’s portfolio holder for leisure, said: “I am delighted to see real progress on the pavilion transfer programme.”
Progress has also been made on transferring management of the borough’s Centres for the Community. St Mary’s in Byfleet was transferred under lease to Regenerate Rise on 1 September, and The Vyne in Knaphill followed with Dramatize formally taking over on 1 November.
Maybury Centre, Moorcroft in Westfield and Parkview in Sheerwater are under council management with a new round of expressions of interest in 2026.
