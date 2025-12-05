Woking Borough Council is inviting local community and voluntary groups to express their interest in taking on the management of Parkview Centre for the Community, helping to safeguard this valued community facility.
Parkview is a purpose-built community centre located in the heart of Sheerwater and situated near other community facilities.
The centre boasts a spacious hall, multi-purpose function rooms, office space, mirrored studio and free on-site parking.
The self-contained facility is now available for local groups and community interest companies to assume management, as part of the council’s Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process.
The policy is a key part of the council’s strategy to achieve essential budget savings and focus its resources on core services.
Cllr Steve Greentree, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for living well, said: “Transferring Parkview offers a fantastic opportunity for a local organisation to play a leading role in shaping a vibrant community hub.
“A much-loved asset with flexible facilities, Parkview would give the successful group the freedom to innovate and expand services for local residents.
“We’re excited to see proposals from organisations ready to make a real difference.”
Groups have until 5pm, Friday 9 January 2026 to submit their expression of interest.
To find out more about community asset transfers and the application process visit woking.gov.uk
Woking Borough Council is also reminding residents who applied for a postal vote on or before 30 January 2024 that they will need to re-apply by 31 January 2026 to keep their postal vote.
Under changes introduced by the Elections Act 2022, postal voting arrangements now expire every three years.
Those who do not reapply in time will need to vote in person at a polling station in the May 2026 elections.
Re-apply for a postal vote online via gov.uk/apply-postal-vote, or for more information or assistance contact [email protected] or call 01483 755 855.
