A £1.85million investment has been announced for Woking borough’s leisure and sporting facilities as part of a new 10-year partnership with leisure operator Everyone Active and Woking Borough Council.
The new contract, which began on Monday (1 December), sees Everyone Active taking over the management of Woking Leisure Centre, Pool in the Park, Eastwood Leisure Centre and Woking Sportsbox.
The partnership will ensure leisure services are inclusive, high-quality and financially sustainable, with a strong focus on community engagement and innovation.
The investment will be allocated towards extensive refurbishments and expansion efforts across the four facilities over the course of the contract.
Everyone Active will refurbish fitness suites with the latest equipment suitable for all levels including free weights, strength and conditioning and functional training kit.
Changes and additions will be made to group exercise studios to offer more variety and new classes, alongside a brand-new Reformer Pilates studio.
Eastwood Leisure Centre will see the installation of sensory lighting, whilst Pool in the Park will benefit from the latest in visual technology to offer improved health and safety.
Everyone Active will continue to honour concession memberships, offered to those who work for the emergency services, those who serve in the armed forces, full-time carers and many more.
Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “The new contract includes a significant investment, amplifying our drive and ambition to prioritise health and wellbeing.
“We look forward to supporting the council’s vision for leisure across Woking, helping as many people as possible to get active.”
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, said: “Our new 10-year partnership means long-term investment in leisure facilities that residents have told us they value and want to see improved.
“From upgraded gyms and studios to inclusive features and sustainability measures, these improvements will provide high-quality spaces that support health and wellbeing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.