An application to build 74 properties on land “south Of Hoe Valley School and east of railway tracks, Egley Road, Woking” has met with fierce opposition from residents.
The application, on behalf of Cala Homes, is for “Redevelopment of the land for the erection of 74 dwellings (37 market dwellings and 37 affordable dwellings) (C3 Use Class) together with vehicular access, public open space, landscaping and Sustainable urban Drainage Systems (SuDS) and other associated works following demolition of the existing gymnastics building.”
The site, according to planning documents, “is bounded to the north by Hoe Valley School and Woking Sportsbox, Woking Garden Centre abuts the site’s eastern boundary, while residential dwellings associated with Hook Hill Lane lie to the south.
“The railway line lies to the west, with open fields beyond.
“The site mainly comprises open fields, with a small woodland parcel, protected by an TPO in the southern part of the site, and a building “The Barn” towards the site’s north-eastern corner. The site is accessed by means of a traffic signal-controlled junction on the A320 Egley Road. This junction also provides access to the Hoe Valley School and Sportsbox.
“The proposals provide new open space, a children’s play area, in addition to retaining and enhancing the existing woodland which is not currently publicly accessible.”
However, residents have been quick to lodge a series of objections to the proposals, citing concerns including the generation of noise level, the impact of development, loss of privacy, loss of trees, the development is out of character, traffic volume and irreversible habitat loss and biodiversity harm.
The applicant notes that “prior to the submission of the application, the applicant undertook .... engagement with the local planning authority, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Surrey County Council, local residents and councillors. Subsequent feedback, in conjunction with a greater understanding of the technical constraints, has seen the development proposals positively evolve.”
But as the objections point out, applications for some 300 properties on nearby Saunders Lane have also recently been submitted by another developer.
“The density of the proposed development,” says one objector, “particularly when considered alongside the recently built scheme on Egley Road and the new applications 0831 and 0832 on Saunders Lane, appears excessive. These applications should be assessed cumulatively rather than in isolation, as the overall volume of new housing would be too high for this area.”
For more details about the proposals and the objections, visit Woking Borough Council’s planning portal and reference PLAN/2025/0896.
