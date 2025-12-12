New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Icon Coffee & Play at 37 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on December 10

• Rated 5: Gail's Bakery Woking at Gails Bakery1 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on December 9

• Rated 5: KFC at Kfc29 - 31 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on December 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cellar Magnifique at 3 Church Pathwokingsurrey; rated on December 9

• Rated 5: The Junction Tap at The Junction Tap43 - 47 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on December 3

• Rated 5: Sheerwater Football Club at Eastwood Centre247a Albert Drivesheerwaterwokingsurrey; rated on November 27