New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Icon Coffee & Play at 37 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on December 10
• Rated 5: Gail's Bakery Woking at Gails Bakery1 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on December 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Cellar Magnifique at 3 Church Pathwokingsurrey; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: The Junction Tap at The Junction Tap43 - 47 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on December 3
• Rated 5: Sheerwater Football Club at Eastwood Centre247a Albert Drivesheerwaterwokingsurrey; rated on November 27