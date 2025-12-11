The thefts took place between Monday, May 5, 2025, and Thursday, October 16, 2025, with seven bikes taken from cycle hubs at Walton-on-Thames, Woking, Guildford and London Road stations.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could assist their enquiries and are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
Anyone who knows him, or is aware of his whereabouts, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 445 of Wednesday, December 10.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.