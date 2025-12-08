A woman in her 80s has been named Care Worker of the Year at the Surrey Care Awards in the Home-Based Care category.
For more than two decades, Liz Prebble - a Shared Lives Carer with Surrey Choices - has poured her heart into caring with love, laughter and dignity.
Liz has cared for a young woman named Emily in her own home since infancy, dedicating much of her life to ensuring Emily receives not only exceptional care but genuine love and belonging.
Emily lives with profound and complex needs: she is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal, PEG-fed [being fed by tube directly into the stomach], and reliant on others for every aspect of daily life.
Liz not only meets these challenges with skill and patience, but she continually looks for ways to add joy and meaning to Emily’s world.
One example of Liz’s tireless devotion was organising a trip for Emily to Lourdes, making it possible for her to join a meaningful and supportive pilgrimage. Emily is embraced by Liz’s family and friends as one of their own - loved and included.
Liz has gone to extraordinary lengths to meet Emily’s needs, adapting her home extensively, including installing a lift so Emily can access her bedroom.
She accompanies Emily to weekly hydrotherapy sessions - one of her favourite activities - as well as to London shows and specially adapted holidays.
Perhaps most touching is Liz’s foresight and continued dedication to Emily’s future. Aware she may not always be able to provide the same level of care, Liz has spent recent years carefully researching new homes for Emily.
She has identified a suitable option and, pending funding, Emily will be able to transition into this next phase of life. Even then, Liz fully intends to stay a constant, loving presence in Emily’s life.
To find out more about Surrey Choices, visit www.surreychoices.com
