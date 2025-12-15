Government has published the fifth six-monthly report from commissioners appointed to oversee improvement at Woking Borough Council, following intervention in May 2023.
In the report, prepared for the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, commissioners recognise the council’s continued progress in strengthening governance, restoring financial discipline and improving services.
Key points from the report include:
Governance and risk management: Fundamental weaknesses have been addressed, with financial discipline and propriety restored.
Debt and commercial capability: Whilst overall debt remains a major challenge, the immediate focus is on ensuring future commercial arrangements are fit for purpose and delivering the next stages of the commercial programme to reduce debt.
Housing services: The service has been largely overhauled with ongoing attention to regulation and tenancy management continuing.
Improvement and Recovery Plan (IRP): Cultural change is well under way, the IRP shows positive signs of progress, and delivery must now be completed to meet Best Value standards.
Lead commissioner Sir Tony Redmond said: “Woking has made encouraging progress in correcting serious historic failings. Governance, risk management and financial propriety have been restored. We are seeing tangible improvements across key service areas, notably housing.
“The task ahead remains demanding, particularly in light of the government’s recent decision on local government reorganisation and reducing the council’s debt, with the next six months pivotal in delivering the commercial programme.
“Commissioners remain in place and will continue to provide rigorous assurance and challenge as Woking, along with all other Surrey councils, work towards establishing two unitary authorities in Surrey.”
Cllr Ann‑Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, added: “I welcome the commissioners’ assessment of our positive progress and their clear priorities for the months ahead.
“Our focus now remains on the commercial programme, aimed at reducing our significant debt, whilst continuing to strengthen services and rebuild trust through with the support of commissioners.”
