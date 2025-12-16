Welcome to the second instalment of the News & Mail’s look back over 2025.
Although this covers May to August, for most News & Mail readers, and for those of us who work here, one story overshadowed all others: the loss in August of Ann Tilbury.
Ann, our much-loved columnist, passed away at her home in Horsell surrounded by her family. She was 87.
Her column was required reading for her many followers. She was one of a kind, and is greatly missed by family, colleagues and readers alike.
There was also much to reflect upon when Woking played its part as the nation marked the the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in May. The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, met local veteran Ronald Chapman, aged 101, to honour his and a generation’s service.
The spring and summer weren’t all serious though, with the regular highlights Chobham Carnival, the Horsell Scouts and Guides May Fayre, the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Dragon Boat Races and Family Fun Day at Goldsworth Park Lake and the Horsell Garden Safari on hand to lighten the mood and raise funds for good causes.
Weightier stories did intrude from time to time.
The failure of Woking Borough Council’s Victoria Arch widening project was complete after the authority sold its stake in the Triangle site.
The £115million project had been paused in 2022 by the new Liberal Democrat administration amid fears of spiralling costs and disruption to residents.
Liberal Democrats candidates comfortably won the two by-elections contested in Woking in July but, echoing a national trend, the results showed growing support for Reform UK, a clear second in both.
In the Woking Borough Council Hoe Valley ward Deborah Hughes was elected with 1,118 votes, clear of Reform candidate Sean Flude (379).
Louise Morales took the Surrey County Council Woking South division with 1,939 votes, Reform again the runner-up with Richard Barker (584).
