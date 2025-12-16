Woking College proudly showcased its annual musical production, Anything Goes, to sell-out audiences across four spectacular performances.
Featuring a cast of 50 talented students and a live band, the show transported audiences on a madcap voyage of love, laughter, and tap-dancing mayhem aboard a luxury cruise ship sailing from New York to England in the 1930s.
Packed with Cole Porter’s timeless classics — including I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top, Anything Goes, and Blow Gabriel Blow — this beloved musical comedy delivered a whirlwind of eccentric passengers, mistaken identities, and romantic mix-ups on the high seas.
The annual musical production is open to all students across Woking College, not just those studying Performing Arts, and this year saw students from 28 different subjects taking part both on stage and behind the scenes. Their creativity and teamwork brought an unforgettable experience to life for the community.
Directed by Claire Nevers, Head of Performing Arts, with choreography by Millie Collyer and musical arrangement by Jack Davies, the production dazzled audiences with its vibrant energy and feelgood charm.
Claire said: “I am always in awe at the commitment and professionalism of the students who manage to create such an amazing show with only 12 rehearsal sessions.”
Student Sofia Giles, who starred as Reno Sweeney, added: “It’s been a pleasure to work with such talented actors, dancers, and musicians on a terrific show where everyone pulled together to create an evening of fabulous musical entertainment.”
Sofia, who performed with the National Youth Music Theatre over the summer, is hoping to pursue musical theatre as a career.
If you are interested in studying Performing Arts at Woking College, visit www.woking.ac.uk to apply for places starting September 2026.
Don’t miss the chance to join a thriving creative community and take part in next year’s spectacular production!
