Saturday morning began bright with occasional sunshine, the High Street disturbed from a normal shopping day by stalls being erected, produce unloaded outside the Scout huts, village hall and Evangelical Church, and classic vehicles assembling at The Crown.
All this hard work became the Horsell Christmas market. At noon, sports cars, a Jeep and hot-rods all suitably decorated lined the High Street and stalls opened around the village.
There were more than 50 stalls this year, open from noon to 4pm, with something for everyone, crafts, decorations, jewellery, books and raffles.
The Woking Lions hosted Father Christmas, who was warm and cosy in the busy village hall - no need for his thermal underwear or umbrella this year!
Alongside Santa were stalls from Holme Farm, Jam Lady of St John’s, Hannah Bruce, Mike & Sue Tozer, The Whispering Flame, Oliver Jones and many others.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, made her way round the stalls, finishing at The Friends of Woking Community Hospital.
The bands Bluestone Bills, Some Voices, Lost in Surrey, and, of course, the children’s roundabout, were kept busy throughout the afternoon with families enjoying the fun.
Squisito, Beijing, Thurston’s, Pulled Pork, Horsell Kitchen, Deli Class and many more kept the crowds fed and watered.
There was a true Christmas market atmosphere all through the village.
Charities took the chance to meet locals, including the WI, RSPCA, The Friends of Woking Community Hospital and Bone Cancer Research.
None of this would happen without those working behind the scenes: Caroline and Geoff Hughes, the many volunteer helpers, the Second Thursday Club, Alan Taylor, chair of the Residents’ Association and sponsors Seymours and Squisito with Boz and all the other traders helping make it such a success.
Thanks must also go to Lynne Digling, who does a wonderful job organising the stallholders, and Tricia Brennan, who organised the musical entertainment.
