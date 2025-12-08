Jewson Woking has pledged to donate a truckload of gifts to the children’s ward at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey this Christmas and is calling on its customers, suppliers and the community to help.
A Christmas gift zone has been created at Jewson Woking on Monument Way East, where bulk bags have been transformed into Santa’s sacks ready to receive donations of gifts for children who will be in hospital during and in the run up to the festive season.
The team has already received almost £1,500 of donations, helping them to purchase several items from the hospital’s Christmas wish list, including a 6ft air hockey table to replace one of the ward’s most popular toys.
Steven Ross, branch manager at Jewson Woking, said: “We know being in hospital, especially at this time of year, can be difficult for families, so we wanted to provide some happy memories.
“We have a long wish list of items from the hospital and we want to tick off as many as possible. It’s a wonderful cause and we know Jewson’s generous customers and partners will dig deep.
“We’re collecting and wrapping toys which we will load onto a lorry and deliver directly to the ward on 19 December. Anyone wishing to donate toys should pop into the branch before then and speak to the team about what items are still on the list.”
Kathryn Moore, head of charity at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are thrilled and grateful Jewson has decided to support us and our youngest patients with its Christmas toy appeal.
“Our wish list includes craft supplies, colouring books, cuddly toys, technology and games – all items we use daily to keep the children active so they can have fun, even during a difficult time.”
To donate, visit Jewson Woking on the corner of Monument Road and Albert Drive, down from Lion Retail Park (GU21 5LZ).
