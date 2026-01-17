A West End man who was seen using a mobile phone while driving a 4x4 near Addlestone has allowed to keep his licence despite a previous offence.
Daniel Scotts was found guilty of using the device at the Chertsey Road and Eastworth Road junction on May 25 last year following a short trial at Guildford Magistrates Court on Friday, January 16.
The 38-year-old denied the charge, claiming he was retrieving his phone from a footwell while driving a Ford Ranger around a corner. He accepted he had the device in his hand, but insisted he was not scrolling or touching the screen.
But the court also heard he initially told an officer he was trying to get his Air Pods to work with the bench noting a variation in stories.
Scotts was handed six penalty points in addition to a further half-dozen he received in 2022 for a similar offence, but was allowed to keep driving because of the financial hardship it would cause loved ones.
The HGV driver was also fined £460 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and prosecution costs of £650.
