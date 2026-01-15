Tributes are flooding in for Luke Daniel Kellett-Smith, 34, a Woking-born man described by friends as a “gentle giant,” who died in Toronto following a violent assault in the early hours of December 28, 2025.
Toronto Police say the incident occurred around 1.20am near Front Street West and University Avenue. Luke and 30-year-old Benard Emeka Oneh of Richmond Hill reportedly got into a verbal argument outside a local establishment. Police allege Oneh struck Luke, knocking him to the ground. When Luke tried to get back on his feet, he was assaulted again, leaving him unconscious. Oneh then fled the scene.
Luke was rushed to hospital and placed on life support, but tragically died three days later, on December 31. Oneh was arrested the same night and initially charged with aggravated assault. On January 5, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter, and he appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre that morning. Police say it is not known whether the two men knew each other.
Luke had been living in Toronto since 2019, where he built a life “full of adventure, friendship and possibility,” according to friends. Standing 6’5”, he was a larger-than-life presence, known for his warmth, kindness, and infectious energy. He was the eldest of three brothers, and his parents, Nick and Mariella Smith, are now facing the devastating loss of two sons.
A GoFundMe organised by Luke’s close friend Jack Elton has already raised more than £33,000 to repatriate his body to Woking, cover funeral and memorial costs, and support the grieving family. Friends and the wider community have left heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a cherished son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.
Jack said: “Luke will be forever loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.”
Comments
