Guildford venue G Live has announced the launch of Connect at G Live, a community initiative designed to bring together people, creativity and connection with a free open day on Saturday, 31 January.
The Connect at G Live event welcomes visitors of all ages to explore the venue, participate in a wide range of creative activities and gain insight into the work that takes place both on stage and behind the scenes.
The open day aims to position G Live as a central cultural and community hub within Guildford.
Taking place from 10am until 2pm, it will feature a varied programme of activities intended to engage families, young people and adults alike.
Visitors will have the opportunity to take part in arts and crafts sessions, DJ workshops and inclusive family singing workshops, as well as enjoy face painting, a photo booth, balloon modelling and a selection of large-scale games.
The programme also includes pop-up fitness classes delivered by ((Bounce)), the global, multi-award-winning mini-trampoline fitness brand, alongside backstage tours offering a rare behind-the-scenes view of the venue.
In addition, a number of local businesses and charities will be present throughout the day, showcasing community initiatives.
The open day, along with all workshops, are completely free to attend and designed to encourage community engagement, offering an accessible and welcoming introduction to G Live.
Members of the public are invited to discover all the opportunities available through Connect at G Live.
Although the backstage tours have sold out, there are still a series of exciting alternatives available.
There will be family singing workshops at 11am and 1pm, for which more tickets have been released, and there are still spaces, although filling up fast, at the ((Bounce)) fitness classes at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
For more details and workshops tickets, visit glive.co.uk
