Guildford Shakespeare Company will stage Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield at Holy Trinity Church in Guildford from February 6 to 28.
This three-actor adaptation sees nobody leave the stage and more than 20 characters spring forth, including Peggotty, Betsey Trotwood, Uriah Heep and Mr Micawber.
David faces Victorian schools, workhouses and formidable guardians, but this production revels in the story’s brightness, wit and warmth, colourful characters and triumphant sense of possibility.
Eddy Payne plays David Copperfield, with Luke Barton and Louise Beresford creating the vibrant world around him with suitcases, hats, puppetry and comic ingenuity.
Guildford Shakespeare Company co-founder and producer Matt Pinches said: “It has been such a privilege to bring Dickens’ most autobiographical novel to life.”
For tickets visit https://guildfordshakespeare.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173671128/events/428771772
