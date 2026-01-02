The year 2026 marks 20 years since the Guildford Shakespeare Company presented its first show in the town’s Castle Gardens.
Since then the award-winning theatre company has gone on to become one of the busiest theatre producers in the region, with recent productions transferring to London and New York, and shows starring Brian Blessed and Freddie Fox.
Its 2026 programme features a new adaptation of Charles Dickens, a Shakespeare open-air double-bill and a new interactive site-specific murder mystery.
Guildford Shakespeare Company is still led by its founders, actor-managers Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches, and is based at Stoke Park in Guildford.
Matt said: “In 2006 neither of us imagined the journey Guildford Shakespeare Company would go on. From taking a show to New York to a pioneering knife crime awareness programme, the list of landmark moments is truly humbling.
“We’re really looking forward to celebrating them and the people who make it all happen as we move through this year.
“We’re really excited about the prospect of this 20th programme, and with more still to be announced it’s shaping up to be a very special year.”
The action will begin at Holy Trinity Church in Guildford, where the Guildford Shakespeare Company will perform Dickens’ David Copperfield from February 6 to 28.
This will be the company’s second venture into the world of Dickens following its live online adaptation of A Christmas Carol in December 2020.
This new adaptation by Abigail Pickard Price - who will also direct - Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches reunites the same creative team behind the company’s production of Pride and Prejudice.
A cast of three will bring to life this playful and enchanting Victorian romp - Eddy Payne will play the title character, while Luke Barton and Louise Beresford will play 19 roles between them.
Guildford Shakespeare Company will team up with Orange Tree Theatre for an open-air co-production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedies Much Ado About Nothing and Love’s Labour’s Lost from July 1 to 25.
Both plays will be directed by Orange Tree Theatre artistic director Tom Littler, linking the stories of Love’s Labour’s Lost and Much Ado About Nothing - also known as Love’s Labour’s Won - to create a satisfying saga of love set either side of the Second World War.
Love’s Labour’s Lost will be performed at the 16th-century Braboeuf Manor.
The new interactive murder mystery, running from October 24 to November 15, doesn’t yet have a title, but the venue has been announced - the Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham!
This is the Guildford Shakespeare Company’s third site-responsive whodunnit, following Boeing, Boeing, Gone! - set on a real Boeing 747 - and The Housetrap, staged in the Grade I listed West Horsley Place. It has been written by Eleanor Murton and will be directed by Matt Pinches.
Tickets for David Copperfield are priced from £18.50 to £30. Pay What You Can tickets are available for every Monday show. To book call 01483 304384 or visit guildfordshakespeare.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows
An Annual Pass - giving advance access to tickets for all shows, and reserved seating - costs £150.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.