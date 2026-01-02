A pantomime that’s right on target is coming to Pyrford as the village’s littlest am-dram group is bringing a legend of British folklore to the stage.
Pyrford Little Theatre are taking on Robin Hood with the outlaw and his merry men coming to the village hall on January 22.
The “very silly pantomime” is sure to delight with Robin battling the Sheriff of Nottingham and his enforcer, Sir Guy of Gisbourne, in a story that includes love, good versus evil and a treasure trove of jokes and double entendres.
Will Robin triumph in the archery tournament on Pyrford Green and escape the Sheriff’s trap? Will Friar Tuck keep his hands off Nurse Nelly Noshmore’s pies?
All this will be revealed with shows taking place at 7.45pm at Pyrford Village Hall from January 22 to 24, with 2.30pm matinees on the Saturday and Sunday (Jan 24 and 25).
Tickets £15 per adult, £10 per child, for more details visit https://pyrfordlittletheatre.org.uk/
