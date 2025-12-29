It’s panto time in Byfleet – oh yes it is – with the village’s am-dram group set to lift the curtain on a towering show.
The coming year is a big one for the Byfleet Players as the group will celebrate 70 years of entertainment in 2026.
So they’re looking to start on a high note with a three-night run of Jack & The Beanstalk starting next Thursday, January 8, in the village hall.
Fans will meet the likes of Dotty, Mayor Grump, Fairy Sweet-Pea and Flesh Creep on a “giant adventure packed full of fee, fi, fo and fun”.
Shows will take place at 7.30pm on consecutive nights with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday (January 10), tickets from www.thebyfleetplayers.co.uk
