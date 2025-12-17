Surrey will be getting a big case of the blues in January as a pair on mission from God are set to rock Guildford with an evening of unholy fun.

The highway – Ok, the A3 – will be taking the Chicago Blues Brothers to G Live on Saturday, January 10, in a show that celebrates 45 years of the iconic duo.

The pair have promised to “tear the roof off the Country Bunker” with a live concert that delivers a high-energy night of electrifying blues, foot-stomping country classics, and a few unforgettable surprises along the way.

“From the iconic hits of the Blues Brothers movies to some of the greatest country anthems of all time, this is a musical mash-up like no other,” said a spokesperson for the touring duo, who have performed in some of the region’s biggest venues.

“And it’s all delivered with that unmistakable CBB swagger and a fresh twist that'll have you singing, clapping, and dancing in the aisles.”

The award-winning production which has rocked the Adelphi and Savoy Theatres in London guarantees non-stop energy, spectacular showmanship, and a whole lot of fun. So if you’re a fan then take the Katy, or whatever form of transport you prefer, and head to Guildford.

The spokesperson added: “Grab your hat, dust off your boots, and get ready for a heel-tapping, heart-thumping, high-energy extravaganza that bursts off the stage and into your soul.”

The show will begin at 7.30pm while tickets are £35.50 from https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB

Concert-goers will be spoilt for choice in early January with three to choose from two days before the Chicago Blues Brothers perform.

The Drifters are coming to G Live on Thursday, January 8, with Camilla Pay and the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra performing lunchtime and evening concerts, respectively, the next day.