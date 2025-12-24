The Government announced in October that Surrey Heath Borough Council’s lights will finally go out after 50-plus years of delivering services for residents.
The council, as with all other boroughs, districts and the county in Surrey will be dissolved, dismantled and devolved into East and West Surrey Councils.
Elections for these two mega authorities will take place in May and will run alongside the existing councils for a year before fully taking over in 2027.
It leaves council leaders with precious little time to fulfil any remaining ambitions before handing over the reins to whoever voters put in charge.
Epsom and Ewell, Elmbridge, Tandridge, Reigate and Banstead, and Mole Valley residents will form East Surrey.
The Government hopes this saves money and simplifies services -and ends the confusion over which council does what.
Shaun Macdonald, leader of Surrey Heath Borough Council said: “2026 will be the last year of all the councils in Surrey and we will be working collaboratively before and after the elections in May to ensure West Surrey is set up in the best possible way to protect essential services for residents especially the most vulnerable in our communities come May 2027.
“We have several key projects to finish including major infrastructure improvements and leisure facility enhancements at both of our flagship greenspaces, Frimley Lodge Park and Lightwater Country Park, including new padel courts, as well as the pump track for teenagers in Crabtree Park .
“We hope to enable an exciting facilities expansion project by a local disabled charity, building on our recently opened Changing Places facility in Camberley to improve accessibility.
“In 2026 we will also see the finalisation of the new waste contract along with three other boroughs to ensure seamless service provision in 2027 and improve recycling rates across the borough further.
“Residents can be assured officers and councillors will be working hard in 2026 to improve Surrey Heath until the lights go out.”
