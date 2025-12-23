A suspected arsonist has appeared in court following a Counter Terrorism Policing South East investigation into a spate of incidents in a village near Woking.
Police investigating a suspected arson in Ottershaw last month have charged Milo Creese with multiple offences.
The 39-year-old of Murray Road, Ottershaw, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, December 23) on two counts of arson and a further count of arson with intent to endanger life.
He also appeared on singular counts of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and two counts of common assault or battery committed against and emergency worker.
The suspect has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on January 16.
The charges are in connection with several suspected reports of arson between 31 October and 21 November in the Ottershaw area.
