A man from Woking has been disqualified from driving for 14 months after being caught drug-driving in West Byfleet.
Vlad-Andrei Chitu, 30, of Woking, was seen revving his motorcycle excessively on Old Woking Road on Friday, May 24.
After being stopped by police, he was issued with a Section 59 warning, which gives officers additional powers to seize a vehicle if it is used again in an anti-social manner.
Chitu was also drug-wiped at the roadside, which returned a positive indication for cannabis. Further tests showed he was over the specified limit.
At Guildford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 16, Chitu pleaded guilty to drug-driving and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay £645 in fines and costs.
PC Lawrence, from the Woking Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know the anti-social use of cars and motorcycles is dangerous and frustrating for residents who want to go about their daily lives.
“On this occasion, it resulted in identifying further offences and I am pleased that another drug driver has been removed from our roads.”
