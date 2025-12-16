Revellers can finish 2025 on a high as the loftiest venue in Woking is throwing a New Year’s Eve party.
There’s room at the top if you want to party as LOFT Sky Bar is holding a ticketed event with food, drink, DJs and entertainment across two floors.
The party will take place from 8pm to 2am with all tickets including access to the 21st and 22nd floors of the landmark building on Church Street West.
There’s standard or VIP tickets to choose from with DJ Muzz Khan, saxophonist Joe, live band Back Pocket and DJ Sam set to perform on a night among the stars.
Guests can also make use of a photobooth, for more details and tickets visit https://nyeinwoking.co.uk/
