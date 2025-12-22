A local shop in the Westfield area of Woking was forced to close on Monday (December 22) morning after police responded to reports of a burglary the previous night.
The Co-op on Westfield Road shut on the evening of Sunday, December 21, citing “unforeseen circumstances” as officers attended the scene to investigate the incident.
Surrey Police later confirmed they were continuing their inquiries into the reported burglary after receiving a call at around 6pm.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a burglary at a business premises on Westfield Road, Woking, at approximately 6pm on Sunday, December 21. Our enquiries are ongoing.”
