There’s some bloody good news for theatregoers as an award-winning production of an international smash hit musical is coming to Surrey in February.
Dates for the 2026 touring production of Blood Brothers have been confirmed with the powerful show heading to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre a month after its premiere.
A five-night run will begin on February 3 with Vivienne Carlyle continuing as Mrs Johnstone in Bill Kenwright’s legendary show. The confirmation follows widespread critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations on the show’s most recent tours.
“I think the story is really unique and gripping, and the characters are very strongly drawn,” said Carlyle when asked about the success of the show’s longevity.
“No matter who you are - whether you're in your teens, your 30s, your 70s or whatever stage in life you're at - you'll come and see the show and there'll be some character in it that you can connect with.
“You go on this journey with the person that you connect with the most and it moves you emotionally.”
Richard Munday and Kristofer Harding will share the role as narrator, depending on the venue, while Laura Harrison also returns, taking on the role of Mrs Lyons having previously played Donna Marie in the 2015 tour.
Sean Jones and Joe Sleight will also be returning as the twin brothers, Mickey and Eddie, while Gemma Brodrick will continue to play Linda.
Also reprising their roles are Michael Gillett (Sammy), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Francesca Benton-Stace (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Latesha Karisa (Brenda), Danny Knott (Perkins), Dominic Gore (Neighbour), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher) and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor).
Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers.
Considered 'one of the best musicals ever' (Sunday Times), Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, and has been affectionately christened the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’.
The musical, which premiered at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983, has triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.
Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.
When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.
It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins!
In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.
Shows will take place nightly at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, for tickets and more details visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.