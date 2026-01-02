The Byfleet Heritage Society will begin its 30th anniversary year with a talk about the creation and restoration of a beauty spot near Cobham.
All eyes and ears will be on Painshill when the Byfleet Heritage Society holds its first meeting of 2026 on Thursday, January 15.
The “Painshill: Creation to Restoration” talk about the “masterpiece of garden design” will be given by Bob Holmes from 8.15pm at St Mary’s Community Centre.
The landscape garden, with its dramatic follies, calming waters and stunning views, is regarded as one of the finest examples of the English Landscape Movement.
Entry is £1 for visitors with a celebratory 30th anniversary meeting with special guests taking place on February 19. Visit www.byfleetheritage.org.uk for more details.
