There will be Danger On T-Rex Mountain when Dinosaur Adventure Live comes to the Camberley Theatre on February 16 at 2pm and 4.30pm.
Now in its fifth year, it takes its audience back 65 million years with an electrifying fusion of family-friendly storytelling, stunning puppetry and roar-some science that brings the ancient world of dinosaurs crashing back to life.
From a shadowy raptor on the loose to baby dinosaurs people can feed - carefully - every twist in the plot brings gasps, giggles and the occasional jump-scare from the youngest audience members.
The audience will join a group of intrepid rangers on a quest to recover a data crystal, restore power to an island and save the dinosaurs.
Created by the imaginative mind of Mike Newman - of Exciting Science - the show blends humour, thrills and hands-on learning into an interactive stage experience that has children squealing with delight and parents beaming from ear to ear.
The production engages its audience not just with its storytelling but through physical interactivity. Children are encouraged to stomp, roar and swish their tails along with the action, which climaxes when the tyrannosaurus rex finally bursts on to the stage in a heart-pounding finale.
Beyond the action this high-energy hour-long show contains plenty of educational moments, with fascinating dinosaur facts sprinkled throughout to teach children real paleontological titbits without even realising they are learning.
Suitable for children aged four to eight who are obsessed with dinosaurs or who just love a good adventure, Danger On T-Rex Mountain is immersive, interactive and hilariously entertaining, with just enough scary moments to keep the adults entertained too.
Tickets cost £18.50 for the Danger Zone in the front two rows, and £16.50 for the rest of the seats. To book visit https://www.camberleytheatre.co.uk/events/dinosaur-adventure-live
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.